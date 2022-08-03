Overview

Dr. Gerald Slagel, DO is a Dermatologist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Melanoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.