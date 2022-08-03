Dr. Slagel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerald Slagel, DO
Overview
Dr. Gerald Slagel, DO is a Dermatologist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Melanoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 101 Yorktown Dr, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 460-4283
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind, polite, and thorough
About Dr. Gerald Slagel, DO
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slagel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Slagel has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Melanoma, and more.
