Dr. Gerald Silverboard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerald Silverboard, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Silverboard works at
Locations
Atlanta Family Neurology / Atlanta Child Neurology5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 255-2670
Alpharetta Office3400 Old Milton Pkwy # A-210, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (404) 255-2670
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Any poor review of Dr. Silverboard is misleading. Dr. Silverboard is a wonderful, competent, and caring physician. As a patient of his for several years, I will say that the candor and kindness he has afforded me, has inspired me to want to be a doctor. Regardless of what anyone else says, in my experience, Dr. Silverboard listens to your concerns, he asks relevant questions, and the vast majority of the time, you leave his office feeling like you have been well taken care of. I hope he doesn't retire anytime soon.
About Dr. Gerald Silverboard, MD
- Neurology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1902972227
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Tulane University
- Neurology, Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silverboard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silverboard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverboard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverboard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverboard.
