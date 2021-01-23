Overview

Dr. Gerald Silverboard, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Silverboard works at Atlanta Family Neurology / Atlanta Child Neurology in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.