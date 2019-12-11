Dr. Gerald Shepps, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shepps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Shepps, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerald Shepps, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Me&E Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.
Dr. Shepps works at
Locations
Associate Ophthalmologists150 Broadway Rm 1401, New York, NY 10038 Directions (212) 233-2344
Associate Ophthalmologists305 E 40th St Apt 1A, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 972-5505
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shepps takes time to listen to his patients concerns. Makes sure to give you all the tests necessary for your eye problems. Takes time to explain in detail what is the best solution. Had eye surgery by him 4 years ago, everything went smoothly. He even created something to help calm my anxiety while in surgery. His staff is very helpful and friendly.
About Dr. Gerald Shepps, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1538277603
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Denver Presby Hosp
- Me&E Harvard Medical School
- Clemson University
- Ophthalmology
