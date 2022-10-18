See All Hand Surgeons in North Charleston, SC
Dr. Gerald Shealy, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gerald Shealy, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.

Dr. Shealy works at Carolina Endocrine Associates in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CharlestonOffice
    2881 Tricom St Ste A, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 763-2320
  2. 2
    Mount Pleasant Office
    767 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 763-2320
  3. 3
    1485 Tobias Gadson Blvd Ste 202, Charleston, SC 29407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Orthopaedics
    1483 Tobias Gadson Blvd Ste 202, Charleston, SC 29407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 763-2320

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
  • Roper Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Ganglion Cyst
Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 18, 2022
    I had bone on bone arthritis in my wrist with bone splinters floating around that would hit nerves. Extremely painful! Caused by years of working horses and lifting heavy saddles, feed, etc. I live in Myrtle Beach and the first Ortho doc I saw could only offer me steroid shots and when I got tired of that, a total wrist replacement. I didn't like his "opinion/plan" as I was only 55 at the time, so I decided to visit Dr. Shealy in Charleston. A few years before, I had taken my mother-in-law to him for carpal tunnel surgery and her results had been great as had her husband's dupuytren's contracture surgery results. Dr. Shealy scanned my wrist and hand and with the images to look at, he explained he could clean out the bone splinters, open up the area between the bones so the area would no longer rub and by-the-way he'd fix the carpal tunnel too. MY HERO! I'm 67 now and still horsin' around, no pain, no meds, no wrist brace and a strong grip! Dr. Shealy is my hero!
    Sherry Singleton — Oct 18, 2022
    About Dr. Gerald Shealy, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 50 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952324063
    Education & Certifications

    • Hand Surg Assocs
    • Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
    • Wake Forest U, School of Medicine
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerald Shealy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shealy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shealy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shealy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shealy has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shealy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shealy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shealy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shealy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shealy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

