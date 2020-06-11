Dr. Gerald Schwartzberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartzberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Schwartzberg, MD is a Pulmonologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from METROPOLITAN NASHVILLE GENERAL HOSPITAL and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
HonorHealth Pain Management, John C. Lincoln9250 N 3rd St Ste 2015, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 786-0030Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Amazing Dr I have been going to him for 25 years.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 57 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- METROPOLITAN NASHVILLE GENERAL HOSPITAL
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Schwartzberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartzberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartzberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartzberg has seen patients for Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartzberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schwartzberg speaks Arabic.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartzberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartzberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartzberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartzberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.