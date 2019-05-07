Dr. Gerald Schmuker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmuker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Schmuker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerald Schmuker, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Holland, MI.
Dr. Schmuker works at
Locations
Guided Development Family Psychiatric Care205 W 29th St Ste 10, Holland, MI 49423 Directions (616) 566-5441
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best Psychiatrist in this area. I am very disappointed that he is no longer there!
About Dr. Gerald Schmuker, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1306824321
Dr. Schmuker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmuker accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmuker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmuker has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmuker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmuker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmuker.
