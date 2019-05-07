See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Holland, MI
Dr. Gerald Schmuker, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gerald Schmuker, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Holland, MI. 

Dr. Schmuker works at Guided Development Family Psychiatric Care in Holland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Guided Development Family Psychiatric Care
    205 W 29th St Ste 10, Holland, MI 49423 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 566-5441

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 07, 2019
    One of the best Psychiatrist in this area. I am very disappointed that he is no longer there!
    May 07, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Gerald Schmuker, MD
    About Dr. Gerald Schmuker, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306824321
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerald Schmuker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmuker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schmuker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schmuker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schmuker works at Guided Development Family Psychiatric Care in Holland, MI. View the full address on Dr. Schmuker’s profile.

    Dr. Schmuker has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmuker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmuker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmuker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmuker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmuker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

