Dr. Gerald Schell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Schell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerald Schell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Branch, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Hills and Dales General Hospital, Marlette Regional Hospital, Mclaren Bay Region, Mclaren Flint, Mclaren Lapeer Region, Memorial Healthcare, MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena, MyMichigan Medical Center Clare, MyMichigan Medical Center Midland and Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch.
Dr. Schell works at
Locations
-
1
West Branch Clinic and Surgery2463 S M 30, West Branch, MI 48661 Directions (989) 799-8712
-
2
Rogers City Clinic555 N Bradley Hwy Ste C, Rogers City, MI 49779 Directions (989) 799-8712
-
3
Bay City Clinic - Allen Medical Building200 S Wenona St, Bay City, MI 48706 Directions (989) 799-8712
-
4
Deckerville Clinic & Surgery Center3559 Pine St, Deckerville, MI 48427 Directions (989) 799-8712
-
5
Saginaw Office4905 Berl Dr, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (989) 799-8712
-
6
Minimally Invasive Asc2300 Austins Pkwy Ste 100, Flint, MI 48507 Directions
-
7
Michigan Clinic Neurosurgery3160 Cabaret Trl S Ste 301, Saginaw, MI 48603 Directions (989) 799-8712
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St Joseph Hospital
- Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
- Hills and Dales General Hospital
- Marlette Regional Hospital
- Mclaren Bay Region
- Mclaren Flint
- Mclaren Lapeer Region
- Memorial Healthcare
- MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena
- MyMichigan Medical Center Clare
- MyMichigan Medical Center Midland
- Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schell?
Dr. Schell did surgery on my husband and it couldn't have gone better!! He is an excellent surgeon and if not for him, my husband would be a quadriplegic. He was very thorough and caring. His staff was wonderful and made us all very comfortable during a stressful time. I could not recommend him enough for anyone in need of a good surgeon!
About Dr. Gerald Schell, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1871584011
Education & Certifications
- Washington University, St Louis
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED
- Olivet College
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schell works at
Dr. Schell has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
120 patients have reviewed Dr. Schell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.