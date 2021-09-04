Dr. Gerald Rodts Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodts Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Rodts Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerald Rodts Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Rodts Jr works at
Locations
Executive Park59 Executive Park South NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-7000Monday7:30am - 3:15pmTuesday7:30am - 3:15pmThursday7:30am - 3:15pmFriday7:30am - 3:15pm
Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center21 Ortho Ln, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-3350
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice, compassionate man. Explained everything very thoroughly.
About Dr. Gerald Rodts Jr, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Neurosurgery
