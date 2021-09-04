Overview

Dr. Gerald Rodts Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Rodts Jr works at Emory Orthopedic and Spine Center in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Neuroplasty and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.