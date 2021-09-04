See All Neurosurgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Gerald Rodts Jr, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (64)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gerald Rodts Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.

Dr. Rodts Jr works at Emory Orthopedic and Spine Center in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Neuroplasty and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Executive Park
    59 Executive Park South NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-7000
    Monday
    7:30am - 3:15pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 3:15pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 3:15pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 3:15pm
  2. 2
    Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center
    21 Ortho Ln, Atlanta, GA 30329 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-3350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Emory University Hospital
  • Emory University Hospital Midtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Neuroplasty
Low Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Gerald Rodts Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811944861
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
