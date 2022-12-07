See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Eastchester, NY
Dr. Gerald Ridge, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gerald Ridge, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Eastchester, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Columbia Memorial Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.

Dr. Ridge works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Primary Care & Specialty Care in Eastchester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Primary Care & Specialty Care
    685 White Plains Rd, Eastchester, NY 10709

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • Columbia Memorial Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Geriatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 07, 2022
    Thorough, caring, highly professional doctor
    — Dec 07, 2022
    About Dr. Gerald Ridge, MD

    Geriatric Medicine
    43 years of experience
    English
    1528128808
    Education & Certifications

    New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Einstein/Bronx Muni Hosp|Einstein/bronx Muni Hospital
    University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerald Ridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ridge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ridge works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Primary Care & Specialty Care in Eastchester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ridge’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ridge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ridge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

