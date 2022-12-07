Dr. Gerald Ridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Ridge, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerald Ridge, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Eastchester, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Columbia Memorial Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.
Dr. Ridge works at
Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Primary Care & Specialty Care685 White Plains Rd, Eastchester, NY 10709 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough, caring, highly professional doctor
About Dr. Gerald Ridge, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1528128808
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Einstein/Bronx Muni Hosp|Einstein/bronx Muni Hospital
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ridge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ridge accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ridge works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ridge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ridge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.