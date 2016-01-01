Dr. Gerald Reid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Reid, MD
Overview
Dr. Gerald Reid, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Johns Hopkins and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center and Research Medical Center.
Dr. Reid works at
Locations
Kidney Associates of Kansas City, PC6530 Troost Ave Ste A, Kansas City, MO 64131 Directions (816) 339-9561Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Kidney Associates of Kansas City650 Carondelet Dr Ste A, Kansas City, MO 64114 Directions (816) 339-9562
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- HealthSmart
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
About Dr. Gerald Reid, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1013984731
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Johns Hopkins
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Reid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reid has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
