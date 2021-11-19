Dr. Gerald Randall, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Randall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Randall, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerald Randall, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Largo, FL. They graduated from LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital.
Dr. Randall works at
Locations
Bywater Mental Health PLLC10225 Ulmerton Rd Ste 3A, Largo, FL 33771 Directions (727) 371-0079Monday1:00pm - 4:00pmTuesday1:30pm - 4:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 4:00pmThursday1:00pm - 4:00pmFriday1:00pm - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I used to see him a couple years ago he is an amazing doctor and helped me overcome a lot of obstacles with my adhd and other mental health disorders. I would highly recommend.
About Dr. Gerald Randall, DO
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1184032740
Education & Certifications
- LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Randall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randall accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Randall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Randall has seen patients for Delusional Disorder, Major Depressive Disorder and Drug and Alcohol Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Randall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Randall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Randall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Randall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Randall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.