Dr. Gerald Radlauer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gerald Radlauer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Mary Medical Center and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.
Carlos Montes MD18523 Corwin Rd Ste I, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 242-5389
New Life Medical Associates Inc.18031 US Highway 18 Ste C, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 242-5389
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary Medical Center
- Victor Valley Global Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
I am very happy to be a patient of Dr Radlauer. He is interested in my health as well as very considerate. I would recommend him to everyone.
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Radlauer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Radlauer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Radlauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Radlauer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Radlauer.
