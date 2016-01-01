Dr. Gerald Pitman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pitman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Pitman, MD
Overview
Dr. Gerald Pitman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Pitman works at
Locations
-
1
Manhattan50 E 69th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 517-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pitman?
About Dr. Gerald Pitman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1649339680
Education & Certifications
- New York University Med Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Williams College
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pitman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pitman accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pitman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pitman works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pitman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pitman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pitman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.