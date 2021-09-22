Dr. Gerald Peters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Peters, MD
Dr. Gerald Peters, MD is a Dermatologist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend and St. Charles Redmond.
BMC - Summit Medical Group1501 NE Medical Center Dr, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 382-2811
Dermatology & Mohs Surgery - Pinnacle Building2450 NE Mary Rose Pl Ste 220, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 706-2370
Peters Dermatology Center2041 NE Williamson Ct Ste B, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 633-7535
- St. Charles Bend
- St. Charles Redmond
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
My experience with Peters Dermatology is always exceptional. The Physician Assistants, Medical Assistants , Receptionists and of course Dr. Peters are all fabulous. This is not just a Dermatology medical clinic providing excellent care to their patients but this is a family and what a blessing to know I am not just getting the best care I possibly could for my skin which is the largest organ of the body but I too feel like I am part of their family. I have never felt that I was not having my every dermatological need addressed or questions answered or options explained in detail. All the providers are incredible professionals and well trained. Peters Dermatology is not just the best Dermatology/ Mohs micrographic surgery Clinic in Bend, Oregon but I believe in the Northwest.
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1891703021
- Deaconness Billings Clinic
- Wilford Hall Medical Center
- Valley Medical Center Fresno
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
Dr. Peters has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peters has seen patients for Dermatitis, Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peters.
