Dermatology
34 years of experience
Dr. Gerald Peters, MD is a Dermatologist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend and St. Charles Redmond.

Dr. Peters works at Summit Health in Bend, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    BMC - Summit Medical Group
    1501 NE Medical Center Dr, Bend, OR 97701
    Dermatology & Mohs Surgery - Pinnacle Building
    2450 NE Mary Rose Pl Ste 220, Bend, OR 97701
    Peters Dermatology Center
    2041 NE Williamson Ct Ste B, Bend, OR 97701

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  St. Charles Bend
  St. Charles Redmond

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Dermatitis
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Athlete's Foot
Birthmark
Boil
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Impetigo
Intertrigo
Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Cold Sore
Herpes Simplex Infection
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
Rosacea
Varicose Veins
Warts
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Sep 22, 2021
    My experience with Peters Dermatology is always exceptional. The Physician Assistants, Medical Assistants , Receptionists and of course Dr. Peters are all fabulous. This is not just a Dermatology medical clinic providing excellent care to their patients but this is a family and what a blessing to know I am not just getting the best care I possibly could for my skin which is the largest organ of the body but I too feel like I am part of their family. I have never felt that I was not having my every dermatological need addressed or questions answered or options explained in detail. All the providers are incredible professionals and well trained. Peters Dermatology is not just the best Dermatology/ Mohs micrographic surgery Clinic in Bend, Oregon but I believe in the Northwest.
    Judith — Sep 22, 2021
    About Dr. Gerald Peters, MD

    Specialties
    Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1891703021
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Deaconness Billings Clinic
    Residency
    Wilford Hall Medical Center
    Internship
    Valley Medical Center Fresno
    Medical Education
    University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerald Peters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Peters has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Peters has seen patients for Dermatitis, Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

