Overview

Dr. Gerald Peters, MD is a Dermatologist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend and St. Charles Redmond.



Dr. Peters works at Summit Health in Bend, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.