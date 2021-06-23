Overview

Dr. Gerald Patton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Chester County Hospital, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Patton works at Vascular Surgical Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm, Aneurysm and Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.