Urology
Dr. Gerald Park, MD is an Urology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of Texas and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.

Dr. Park works at Kansas City Urology Care, PA in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kansas City Urology Care, PA
    1950 Diamond Pkwy Ste 200, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Bladder Infection
Bladder Infection

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urostomy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Oct 06, 2022
    Dr Park and all his staff are all so kind and friendly.
    About Dr. Gerald Park, MD

    • Urology
    • English, Korean
    • Male
    • 1841241387
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Ks Med Center
    • University Of Texas
    • Urology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
    • Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerald Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Park has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Park works at Kansas City Urology Care, PA in North Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Park’s profile.

    Dr. Park has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

