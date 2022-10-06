Dr. Gerald Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Park, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerald Park, MD is an Urology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of Texas and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.
Dr. Park works at
Locations
Kansas City Urology Care, PA1950 Diamond Pkwy Ste 200, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Park and all his staff are all so kind and friendly.
About Dr. Gerald Park, MD
- Urology
- English, Korean
- Male
- 1841241387
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ks Med Center
- University Of Texas
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
