Dr. Gerald Oh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gerald Oh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Temecula Valley Hospital.
Ucsd Neurosurgery25150 Hancock Ave Ste 210, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 587-3739
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Temecula Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Oh is very good at his practice, I would highly reccommend him.
About Dr. Gerald Oh, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1770809329
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Illinois at Chicago
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- U.C.L.A.
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oh has seen patients for Scoliosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Oh speaks Korean.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oh.
