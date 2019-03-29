Overview

Dr. Gerald Oh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Temecula Valley Hospital.



Dr. Oh works at Temecula Valley Neurosurgery, Inc in Murrieta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.