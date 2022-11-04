Dr. Gerald Niedzwiecki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niedzwiecki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Niedzwiecki, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gerald Niedzwiecki, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Advanced Imaging and Interventional Institute2730 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste 100, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 791-7300
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Staff was very friendly
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578632147
- University Rochester School Med
- University of Pittsburgh
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- University of Rochester
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Niedzwiecki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Niedzwiecki accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Niedzwiecki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Niedzwiecki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niedzwiecki.
