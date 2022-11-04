See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Clearwater, FL
Dr. Gerald Niedzwiecki, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
4 (39)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gerald Niedzwiecki, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Niedzwiecki works at Ai3 Advanced Imaging and Interventional Institute in Clearwater, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Imaging and Interventional Institute
    2730 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste 100, Clearwater, FL 33761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 791-7300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mease Countryside Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Port Placements or Replacements
Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Port Placements or Replacements

Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Embolism
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Imaging Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 04, 2022
    Staff was very friendly
    Maria Teresa Balagtas — Nov 04, 2022
    About Dr. Gerald Niedzwiecki, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578632147
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Rochester School Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Pittsburgh
    Residency
    Internship
    • Western Pennsylvania Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Rochester
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerald Niedzwiecki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niedzwiecki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Niedzwiecki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Niedzwiecki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Niedzwiecki works at Ai3 Advanced Imaging and Interventional Institute in Clearwater, FL. View the full address on Dr. Niedzwiecki’s profile.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Niedzwiecki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niedzwiecki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niedzwiecki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niedzwiecki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

