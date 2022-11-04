Overview

Dr. Gerald Niedzwiecki, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Niedzwiecki works at Ai3 Advanced Imaging and Interventional Institute in Clearwater, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.