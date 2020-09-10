Dr. Gerald Molloy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molloy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Molloy, MD
Overview
Dr. Gerald Molloy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah.
Dr. Molloy works at
Locations
Total Spine and Orthopedics1344 S Apollo Blvd Ste 200B, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 499-4646Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Total Spine Titusville494 N Washington Ave Bldg 4, Titusville, FL 32796 Directions (321) 499-4646
Total Spine Orlando1724 33rd St Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32839 Directions (321) 499-4646Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Paducah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
“When I first came to the clinic, I was suffering with neck, lower back pain and shooting pain down my arms and legs. Coming from the recovery community, we are afraid to let people know that we are in recovery. I realized that I would be in recovery for the rest of my life. I let Dr. Molloy know that I didn’t want any narcotics in my system and he said that he would prescribe something other than narcotics after my surgery. Dr. Molloy worked with me and I can truly say that through my neck and back surgery, no narcotics were introduced into my system. I think that if we are honest with our physician as and let them know where we are coming from you can be like me. I still have my sobriety, no pain in my neck, back, arms or legs and I can turn my head and walk with no problem. Today I can say that I am pain free, narcotic free and feeling 99.2% better. Don’t be afraid to seek medical help with the problems you have. I realized who God sets free is free indeed.
About Dr. Gerald Molloy, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1093862278
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Molloy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Molloy accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Molloy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Molloy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molloy.
