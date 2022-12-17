Dr. Gerald Miletello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miletello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Miletello, MD
Overview
Dr. Gerald Miletello, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They completed their fellowship with Charity Hospital
Dr. Miletello works at
Locations
Hematology Oncology Clinic at Rapides605 Medical Center Dr Ste B, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 579-7032
Hospital Affiliations
- Lane Regional Medical Center
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- Woman's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Militello is an amazing oncologist, talented incredible at what he does a pleasure to be treated by him and his staff first class people all the way
About Dr. Gerald Miletello, MD
- Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Charity Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Earl K. Long Medical Center
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miletello has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miletello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miletello has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miletello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Miletello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miletello.
