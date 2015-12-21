Overview

Dr. Gerald Mick, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Mick works at IU Health Physicians in Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.