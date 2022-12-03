See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Ormond Beach, FL
Dr. Gerald Miceli, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gerald Miceli, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Med U of Guadalajara and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand and Adventhealth Palm Coast.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    300 Clyde Morris Blvd, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 676-7130
  2. 2
    Florida Health Care Plans
    315 Palm Coast Pkwy NE Ste 1, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 445-7073
    Monday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
  3. 3
    Volusia Internal Medicine Specialists PA
    1425 Hand Ave Ste F, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 317-8500
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth DeLand
  • Adventhealth Palm Coast

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Polyneuropathy
Hypothyroidism
Overweight
Polyneuropathy
Hypothyroidism
Overweight

Treatment frequency



Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gerald Miceli, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1396705570
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Med U of Guadalajara
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerald Miceli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miceli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miceli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miceli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Miceli. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miceli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miceli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miceli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

