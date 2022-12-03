Dr. Gerald Miceli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miceli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Miceli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerald Miceli, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Med U of Guadalajara and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand and Adventhealth Palm Coast.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 300 Clyde Morris Blvd, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 676-7130
-
2
Florida Health Care Plans315 Palm Coast Pkwy NE Ste 1, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Directions (386) 445-7073Monday11:00am - 6:00pm
-
3
Volusia Internal Medicine Specialists PA1425 Hand Ave Ste F, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 317-8500Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth DeLand
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Moved from NY and NY doctors. Dr. Miceli spotted my Calcium problem that had existed for years and was ignored by every dr I had in NY. Had parathyroid surgery which immediately fixed the problem and all the terrible symptoms. Always felt listened to and his experience and knowledge is obvious right away.
About Dr. Gerald Miceli, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1396705570
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Med U of Guadalajara
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miceli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miceli accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miceli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miceli speaks Italian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Miceli. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miceli.
