Overview

Dr. Gerald Miceli, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Med U of Guadalajara and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand and Adventhealth Palm Coast.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.