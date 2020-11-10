Dr. Gerald McGillicuddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGillicuddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald McGillicuddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerald McGillicuddy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harrington Hospital (Southbridge), Saint Vincent Hospital and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.
Locations
Pathology Associates Lab Inc67 Belmont St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 752-4336
Hospital Affiliations
- Harrington Hospital (Southbridge)
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Short spoken but best for the spine ! Had better than expected results. Definitely wouldn't have gotten the ae from anyone else
About Dr. Gerald McGillicuddy, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1932165891
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
