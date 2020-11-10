Overview

Dr. Gerald McGillicuddy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harrington Hospital (Southbridge), Saint Vincent Hospital and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.



Dr. McGillicuddy works at Pathology Associates Lab Inc in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.