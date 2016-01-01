Dr. Gerald Matthews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matthews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Matthews, MD
Overview
Dr. Gerald Matthews, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Metropolitan Hospital Center and Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Matthews works at
Locations
Urology Center of Westchester19 Bradhurst Ave Ste 1900, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 909-9018
Westchester Medical Center100 Woods Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 347-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gerald Matthews, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1982681813
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matthews has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthews accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matthews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matthews has seen patients for Varicocele, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matthews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Matthews. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matthews.
