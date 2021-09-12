Dr. Gerald Mastaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mastaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Mastaw, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerald Mastaw, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from OAKWOOD COLLEGE.
They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 120 E Main St Ste B, Pensacola, FL 32502 Directions (850) 724-1981
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
This is Dr. Mastaw. Reading these negative reviews are quite concerning on multiple levels as some are given during a time frame that I did not practice in the location where I was purported to have been treating patients I would say this to the potential patients that read these reviews, I am no longer associated with the past groups I worked with in Pensacola and Mobile. Any negative reviews from August 2013 to November 2020 need to be read with extreme prejudice. Please follow me and the new team I am working with now. Thank you. V/r Jerry Mastaw, MD.
About Dr. Gerald Mastaw, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1316993454
Education & Certifications
- OAKWOOD COLLEGE
- Pain Medicine
