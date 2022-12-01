Dr. Gerald Mancuso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mancuso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Mancuso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerald Mancuso, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bates County Memorial Hospital, Cass Regional Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Mancuso works at
Locations
Healient Physician Group4801 College Blvd, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 956-2250
Healient Physician Group1000 Carondelet Dr Ste 201B, Kansas City, MO 64114 Directions (913) 956-2250
Hospital Affiliations
- Bates County Memorial Hospital
- Cass Regional Medical Center
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Each visit is a wonderful experience. He is thorough and speaks candidly at every visit. A great personality and quite likeable. Will continue to use Dr Mancuso for the duration.
About Dr. Gerald Mancuso, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1427012574
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Irvine Med Center|University Mo Ks City School Of Med
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mancuso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mancuso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mancuso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mancuso has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mancuso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Mancuso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mancuso.
