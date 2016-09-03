Dr. Gerald Maguire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maguire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Maguire, MD
Overview
Dr. Gerald Maguire, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Maguire works at
Locations
-
1
UCR Health, Riverside3390 University Ave Ste 115, Riverside, CA 92501 Directions (844) 827-8000
-
2
UCI Medical Center Psychiatry101 The City Dr S Bldg 3, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-5902
-
3
UCR Health, Irvine18881 Von Karman Ave Ste 1227, Irvine, CA 92612 Directions (844) 827-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Health Net
Health Net of California
MultiPlan
UnitedHealthCare
WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Maguire is an excellent dr. He's practice in University Califorina Riversive 2016
About Dr. Gerald Maguire, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1144300302
Education & Certifications
- UC Irvine Med Ctr
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Uc-Davis
- Psychiatry
