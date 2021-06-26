Dr. Gerald Lucas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Lucas, MD
Dr. Gerald Lucas, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
Arizona Oncology - Arrowhead6525 W Sack Dr Ste 105, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 888-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Abrazo Central Campus - Radiation Oncology1916 W Bethany Home Rd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Directions (602) 283-7979Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Banner Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. LUCAS AND HIS TEAM HAS BEEN PHENOMENAL. This visit was my last before I go to once a year to track my cancer survivor status. As much attention to detail came with this appointment as with my initial appointments leading to treatment. All phases of my treatment were seamless, never once any problems. This practice surely deserves it's 5 star rating.
- Radiation Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1235193459
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- Memorial Hospital of South Bend
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Lucas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lucas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lucas has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lucas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucas.
