Dr. Gerald Loushin, MD
Dr. Gerald Loushin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Robbinsdale, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital, Maple Grove Hospital and North Memorial Health.
Northwest Eye Clinic3366 Oakdale Ave N Ste 402, Robbinsdale, MN 55422 Directions (763) 416-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
- Maple Grove Hospital
- North Memorial Health
Very efficient and thorough. Pleasant
- Med College of Wisconsin
- Gundersen/Zuth Hospital
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- St. Cloud State University
