Dr. Gerald Loushin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Robbinsdale, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital, Maple Grove Hospital and North Memorial Health.



Dr. Loushin works at Northwest Eye Clinic in Robbinsdale, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Nearsightedness and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.