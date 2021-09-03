See All Ophthalmologists in Robbinsdale, MN
Ophthalmology
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gerald Loushin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Robbinsdale, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital, Maple Grove Hospital and North Memorial Health.

Dr. Loushin works at Northwest Eye Clinic in Robbinsdale, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Nearsightedness and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Eye Clinic
    3366 Oakdale Ave N Ste 402, Robbinsdale, MN 55422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 416-7600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
  • Maple Grove Hospital
  • North Memorial Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Astigmatism
Nearsightedness
Stye
Astigmatism
Nearsightedness
Stye

Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 03, 2021
    Very efficient and thorough. Pleasant
    — Sep 03, 2021
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gerald Loushin, MD.

    About Dr. Gerald Loushin, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063490928
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med College of Wisconsin
    Internship
    • Gundersen/Zuth Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Undergraduate School
    • St. Cloud State University
