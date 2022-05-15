Dr. Gerald Loughlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loughlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Loughlin, MD
Dr. Gerald Loughlin, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Pediatric Neurology505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Intelligent, thpughtful and patient.
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- U Ariz Med Ctr
- U Ariz Med Ctr
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
