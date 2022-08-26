See All Neurosurgeons in Willow Grove, PA
Dr. Gerald Lemole, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gerald Lemole, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Lansdale Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Lemole works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Willow Grove, PA with other offices in Abington, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurological Associates of Abington
    3941 Commerce Ave, Willow Grove, PA 19090
  2. 2
    Neurological Associates of Abington
    1200 Old York Rd Ste Widener, Abington, PA 19001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Meningiomas
Pituitary Tumor
Brain Surgery
Meningiomas
Pituitary Tumor
Brain Surgery

Treatment frequency



Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 26, 2022
He saved my life after a severe traumatic brain injury in 2019. I had it all: skull fracture that required nine implants, hemorrhages, midline shift, contusion, axonal injury, and more. Dr. Lemole and his team saved me. I was 30 minutes away from a vegetative state. Without Dr. Lemole, I wouldn't be sitting here typing this sentence. My family and I are lucky Dr. Lemole was there to save the day (and my life).
Riley Wilkinson — Aug 26, 2022
About Dr. Gerald Lemole, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Years of Experience
  27 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  1215984398
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • BARROW NEUROLOGICAL INSTITUTE
Residency
  • BARROW NEUROLOGICAL INSTITUTE
Internship
  • Maricopa Medical Center
Medical Education
  • Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gerald Lemole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lemole has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lemole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemole. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemole.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

