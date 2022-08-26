Overview

Dr. Gerald Lemole, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Lansdale Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Lemole works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Willow Grove, PA with other offices in Abington, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

