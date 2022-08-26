Dr. Gerald Lemole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Lemole, MD
Dr. Gerald Lemole, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Lansdale Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Neurological Associates of Abington3941 Commerce Ave, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
Neurological Associates of Abington1200 Old York Rd Ste Widener, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
He saved my life after a severe traumatic brain injury in 2019. I had it all: skull fracture that required nine implants, hemorrhages, midline shift, contusion, axonal injury, and more. Dr. Lemole and his team saved me. I was 30 minutes away from a vegetative state. Without Dr. Lemole, I wouldn't be sitting here typing this sentence. My family and I are lucky Dr. Lemole was there to save the day (and my life).
About Dr. Gerald Lemole, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BARROW NEUROLOGICAL INSTITUTE
- BARROW NEUROLOGICAL INSTITUTE
- Maricopa Medical Center
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
Dr. Lemole has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lemole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lemole works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemole. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.