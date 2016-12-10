See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Alexandria, LA
Dr. Gerald Leglue, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gerald Leglue, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Lsu School Of Medicine, Shreveport.

Dr. Leglue works at Leglue Physical Medicine Clinic in Alexandria, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Leglue Physical Medicine Clinic
    1270 Southampton Dr, Alexandria, LA 71303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 442-8007

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipedema
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 10, 2016
Dr. Leglue was very easy going and easy to talk to. He also listens well and offers patients choices in treatment allowing the patient to be a partner with him in their care. He is also well versed in alternative treatments rather than just writing prescriptions. I would definitely see him again should the need arise and have no qualms whatsoever referring family and friends. Staff is friendly and easygoing.
Mona Vickers in Alexandria, LA — Dec 10, 2016
Photo: Dr. Gerald Leglue, MD
About Dr. Gerald Leglue, MD

  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
  • 38 years of experience
  • English
  • 1013919745
Education & Certifications

  • Rancho Los Amigos Med Ctr
  • Ucla-Wadsworth Va
  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Lsu School Of Medicine, Shreveport
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gerald Leglue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leglue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Leglue has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Leglue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Leglue works at Leglue Physical Medicine Clinic in Alexandria, LA. View the full address on Dr. Leglue’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Leglue. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leglue.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leglue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leglue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

