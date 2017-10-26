Dr. Gerald Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Gerald Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
1
Internal Medicine515 Minor Ave Ste 300, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 386-9505
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Dr Gerald Lee is extremely competent, physician; easy to talk with, and works diligently to solve any problem. As a former nurse now retired here, I have much respect for Dr Lee. I have been a patient of his >5 years. He goes out of his way to listen and address the problem. He has referred me to the right specialists when needed; quiet and calm he has supported my $ concerns being on Medicare. I would recommend him highly to anyone who needs a Doctor who listens and cares.
About Dr. Gerald Lee, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1730265596
Education & Certifications
- Univ Washington
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.