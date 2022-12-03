Overview

Dr. Gerald Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at SHMG Internal Medicine Pediatrics - Alpine in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.