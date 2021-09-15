Overview

Dr. Gerald Kubik, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ashland, WI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior.



Dr. Kubik works at Essentia Health-Ashland Clinic in Ashland, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.