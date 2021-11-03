Overview

Dr. Gerald Kozuh, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Niles, MI. They specialize in Oncology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED|Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeland Hospital Watervliet, Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.



Dr. Kozuh works at Lakeland Cancer Specialists in Niles, MI with other offices in Saint Joseph, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.