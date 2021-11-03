See All Oncologists in Niles, MI
Dr. Gerald Kozuh, MD

Oncology
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gerald Kozuh, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Niles, MI. They specialize in Oncology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED|Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeland Hospital Watervliet, Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.

Dr. Kozuh works at Lakeland Cancer Specialists in Niles, MI with other offices in Saint Joseph, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Niles Location
    42 N Saint Joseph Ave Ste 304, Niles, MI 49120
    Marie Yaeger Cancer Center
    3900 Hollywood Rd, Saint Joseph, MI 49085

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeland Hospital Watervliet
  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Secondary Malignancies
Anemia
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Secondary Malignancies

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
    • Priority Health
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Trustmark Companies
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • US Health and Life Insurance Company

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 03, 2021
    Dr. Kozuh was my doctor when I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I am so grateful he was my doctor. Chemotherapy was a breeze because of him. He made cancer so much easier than I thought it was going to be. Also, the nurses giving the Chemo treatments were absolutely wonderful. I am recommending that my mother see Dr. Kozuh with here recent terminal diagnoses. I just know he will be so much better than her current doctor.
    Becca — Nov 03, 2021
    About Dr. Gerald Kozuh, MD

    Oncology
    49 years of experience
    English
    1700835295
    Education & Certifications

    Loyola
    Loyola
    Loyola
    Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
    Hematology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerald Kozuh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kozuh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kozuh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kozuh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kozuh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kozuh has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kozuh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kozuh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kozuh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kozuh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kozuh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

