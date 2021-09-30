Dr. Gerald Kovar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kovar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Kovar, MD
Overview
Dr. Gerald Kovar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Dr. Kovar works at
Locations
-
1
MDVIP - Tarzana, California18401 Burbank Blvd Ste 112, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 638-2556
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kovar?
I have been seeing Dr. Kovar for many years. He is very knowledgeable and makes sure I receive the care I need. I have an easy time getting an appointment and never have to wait in his office more than 5 minutes to see him. He is warm, caring and listens to my concerns. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Gerald Kovar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1306883699
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Fndn Hospital Los Angeles|L A Co Usc Med Center|Vet Affairs Med Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kovar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kovar accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kovar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kovar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kovar works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kovar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kovar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kovar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kovar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.