Super Profile

Dr. Gerald Kovar, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Gerald Kovar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

Dr. Kovar works at MDVIP - Tarzana, California in Tarzana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MDVIP - Tarzana, California
    MDVIP - Tarzana, California
18401 Burbank Blvd Ste 112, Tarzana, CA 91356
(818) 638-2556

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Janice Feuer — Sep 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Gerald Kovar, MD
    About Dr. Gerald Kovar, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1306883699
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kaiser Fndn Hospital Los Angeles|L A Co Usc Med Center|Vet Affairs Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerald Kovar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kovar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kovar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kovar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kovar works at MDVIP - Tarzana, California in Tarzana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kovar’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kovar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kovar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kovar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kovar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.