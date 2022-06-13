Dr. Gerald Koppes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koppes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Koppes, MD
Overview
Dr. Gerald Koppes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and Metropolitan Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Koppes works at
Locations
-
1
Metropolitan Professional Bldg1303 McCullough Ave Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 270-2992
-
2
San Antonio Heart, PLLC19276 Stone Oak Pkwy Ste 103, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 403-9170
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- Metropolitan Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Having a family history of high blood pressure and high cholesterol, I needed a very good cardiologist. I had just received a very high score from a calcium body scan. I have been a patient of Dr. Koppes for about 7 years. I have a physical every year and I am always thankful for the great care he and his staff provide, whether it be an EKG, stress test or ultrasound. Everything is done either by Dr. Koppes or his long time staff. Dr. Koppes guided me through a high calcium test, we developed a heart plan, and my arteries are stable. I recently remarried and my husband also chose Dr. Koppes after trying another one closer to our house. We are both very happy. Thank you Dr. Koppes and Staff!
About Dr. Gerald Koppes, MD
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922081900
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Med Center
- Wilford Hall Med Ctr
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koppes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koppes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koppes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koppes has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Carotid Artery Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koppes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koppes speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Koppes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koppes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koppes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koppes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.