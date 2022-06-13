Overview

Dr. Gerald Koppes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and Metropolitan Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Koppes works at San Antonio Heart, PLLC in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Carotid Artery Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.