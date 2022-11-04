See All Plastic Surgeons in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Gerald Khachi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Dr. Gerald Khachi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Khachi works at Wilfredo R Ramos MD in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente
    6600 Bruceville Rd, Sacramento, CA 95823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 688-2045

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 04, 2022
    He was attentive, explained the procedure & after care well. Results are wonderful.
    Margaret Forseth-Andrews — Nov 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gerald Khachi, MD
    About Dr. Gerald Khachi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306853916
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerald Khachi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khachi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khachi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khachi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khachi works at Wilfredo R Ramos MD in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Khachi’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Khachi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khachi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khachi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khachi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

