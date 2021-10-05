Dr. Gerald Keightley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keightley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Keightley, MD
Overview
Dr. Gerald Keightley, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.
Locations
Westhampton Medical Park5320 Patterson Ave Ste 200, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 285-3384
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Keightley took plenty of time to answer my questions. He was caring and compassionate, explaining my condition in easy-to-understand terms. He took the time to get to know about all of my medical problems and dietary restrictions. Highly recommend! Honest, forthright and concerned.
About Dr. Gerald Keightley, MD
- Nephrology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll of VA
- Medical College of Virginia
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keightley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keightley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keightley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keightley has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keightley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Keightley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keightley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keightley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keightley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.