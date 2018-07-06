Overview

Dr. Gerald Kadis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Thomasville, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Grady General Hospital.



Dr. Kadis works at Archbold Neurosurgery Service in Thomasville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Meningiomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.