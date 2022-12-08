Dr. Gerald Jeyapalan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeyapalan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Jeyapalan, MD
Dr. Gerald Jeyapalan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Buffalo Medical Group3900 N Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 823-4962Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Buffalo Medical Group PC Laboratory295 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 630-1283
- 3 325 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 823-4962
Buffalo Medical Group425 Essjay Rd Ste 170, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 630-1283
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Very organized practice. Appreciatehis expertise and his manner, both. Feel very lucky that my wife and I can see him. Apts are speedy, yet never rushed. Has been successfully treating my wife for meneres that other ents could not. Pretty amazing when you consider how life changing that is.
About Dr. Gerald Jeyapalan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1801092937
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
