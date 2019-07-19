Dr. Gerald Jerry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jerry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Jerry, MD
Overview
Dr. Gerald Jerry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They completed their residency with Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
Dr. Jerry works at
Locations
Zieger Orthopaedics Pllc600 Fort St Ste 100, Port Huron, MI 48060 Directions (810) 987-9871
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Deckerville Community Hospital
- Lake Huron Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have had four surgeries with Dr. Jerry and am very pleased with the care that he provided each time. Also, I was very pleased with the physical therapy there as well. All the staff members were pleasant and took care of my needs.
About Dr. Gerald Jerry, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1821068594
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jerry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jerry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jerry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jerry has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jerry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Jerry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jerry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jerry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jerry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.