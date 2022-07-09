See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Gerald Isenberg, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (293)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gerald Isenberg, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Isenberg works at Academic Surgical Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Colorectal Cancer and Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Colon & Rectal Surgical Associates, P.C.
    1100 Walnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Anal or Rectal Pain
Colorectal Cancer
Anorectal Abscess
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 293 ratings
Patient Ratings (293)
5 Star
(233)
4 Star
(31)
3 Star
(13)
2 Star
(6)
1 Star
(10)
About Dr. Gerald Isenberg, MD

Specialties
  • Colorectal Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 40 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1821018532
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Residency
  • Lenox Hill Hospital
Internship
  • Lenox Hill Hospital
Medical Education
  • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Colon & Rectal Surgery
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gerald Isenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Isenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Isenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Isenberg works at Academic Surgical Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Isenberg’s profile.

Dr. Isenberg has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Colorectal Cancer and Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Isenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

293 patients have reviewed Dr. Isenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isenberg.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

