Dr. Gerald Imber, MD
Overview
Dr. Gerald Imber, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Ny Hosp-Cornell Med Ctr
Dr. Imber works at
Locations
Gerlad Imber, MD.P.C121A E 83RD ST, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 472-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
So happy with my rhinoplasty, the results are so natural but yet have changed my life. Dr. Imber also suggested a fat transfer to my upper lip (instead of continuing to get filler) and the results are amazing. I have the perfect pout! The staff was super nice and accommodating!!!
About Dr. Gerald Imber, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ny Hosp-Cornell Med Ctr
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Imber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Imber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Imber works at
Dr. Imber speaks French, Italian and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Imber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imber.
