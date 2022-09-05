Overview

Dr. Gerald Hull, MD is an Urology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They completed their residency with Med University Sc College Of Med



Dr. Hull works at SMC - Center for Urology - Spartanburg in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Prostate Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.