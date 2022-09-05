See All Urologists in Spartanburg, SC
Overview

Dr. Gerald Hull, MD is an Urology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They completed their residency with Med University Sc College Of Med

Dr. Hull works at SMC - Center for Urology - Spartanburg in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Prostate Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SMC - Center for Urology - Spartanburg
    391 Serpentine Dr Ste 500, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 585-8221
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spartanburg Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Prostate Removal
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Prostate Removal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gerald Hull, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med University Sc College Of Med
    Residency

