Overview

Dr. Gerald Hoke, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Queens, Harlem Hospital Center, Mount Sinai Morningside and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Hoke works at Mt Sinai Doctors Rego Park previously Forest HIlls Queens in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.