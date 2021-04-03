See All Urologists in New York, NY
Dr. Gerald Hoke, MD

Urology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gerald Hoke, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Queens, Harlem Hospital Center, Mount Sinai Morningside and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Hoke works at Mt Sinai Doctors Rego Park previously Forest HIlls Queens in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Morningside Medical Pavilion
    1090 Amsterdam Ave # 11B, New York, NY 10025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 523-3340

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Queens
  • Harlem Hospital Center
  • Mount Sinai Morningside
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 03, 2021
    I've seen Dr. Hoke once in person and twice virtually for a kidney stone, and he's been both reassuring and clarifying. His questions are well-aimed and his answers are to the point and easily understandable. He has been conscientious about the testing I need and the follow-ups that are entailed. My previous urologist retired, and I consider myself fortunate to quickly find someone like Dr. Hoke to replace him. I will continue to use Dr. Hoke as my urologist, happily.
    About Dr. Gerald Hoke, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407951593
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Kings County Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerald Hoke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hoke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hoke works at Mt Sinai Doctors Rego Park previously Forest HIlls Queens in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hoke’s profile.

    Dr. Hoke has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

