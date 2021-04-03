Dr. Gerald Hoke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Hoke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerald Hoke, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Queens, Harlem Hospital Center, Mount Sinai Morningside and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Hoke works at
Locations
-
1
Morningside Medical Pavilion1090 Amsterdam Ave # 11B, New York, NY 10025 Directions (212) 523-3340
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoke?
I've seen Dr. Hoke once in person and twice virtually for a kidney stone, and he's been both reassuring and clarifying. His questions are well-aimed and his answers are to the point and easily understandable. He has been conscientious about the testing I need and the follow-ups that are entailed. My previous urologist retired, and I consider myself fortunate to quickly find someone like Dr. Hoke to replace him. I will continue to use Dr. Hoke as my urologist, happily.
About Dr. Gerald Hoke, MD
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407951593
Education & Certifications
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center
- Kings County Hospital
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoke works at
Dr. Hoke has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hoke speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.