Dr. Gerald Heulitt, MD

Urology
4.2 (5)
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Gerald Heulitt, MD is an Urology Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Arkansas Heart Hospital, Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and CHI St. Vincent North.

Dr. Heulitt works at Arkansas Urology PA in North Little Rock, AR with other offices in Little Rock, AR and Stuttgart, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Arkansas Urology North Little Rock Clinic
    4200 Stockton Dr, North Little Rock, AR 72117
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Centerview Surgery Center LLC
    1310 Centerview Dr, Little Rock, AR 72211
    S.e.g. Anesthesia Inc.
    1300 Centerview Dr, Little Rock, AR 72211
    Baptist Health Medical Center-stuttgart
    1703 N Buerkle St, Stuttgart, AR 72160

Hospital Affiliations
  • Arkansas Heart Hospital
  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway
  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
  • CHI St. Vincent North

Urinary Stones
Kidney Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Tumor Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Renal Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Transurethral Incision of Prostate (TUIP) Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of Arkansas
    • QualChoice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 22, 2021
    Excellent Doctor in his specialty of robotic surgery along with his great staff of nurses and anesthesiologist very thorough !
    Ronald Folger — Sep 22, 2021
    About Dr. Gerald Heulitt, MD

    Urology
    12 years of experience
    English
    1366739971
    Education & Certifications

    Swedish Medical Center
    2016
    2012
    UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
    Syracuse University
    Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heulitt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heulitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heulitt has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heulitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Heulitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heulitt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heulitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heulitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

