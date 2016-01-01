Dr. Gerald Henry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Henry, MD
Dr. Gerald Henry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lynwood, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center and Saint Francis Medical Center.
Silas J. Thomas M.d. Inc.3628 E Imperial Hwy Ste 200, Lynwood, CA 90262 Directions (310) 603-2345
- California Hospital Medical Center
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700820826
- Lac King/drew Med Center
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
Dr. Henry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henry speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.
