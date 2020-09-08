Overview

Dr. Gerald Hayward, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Catonsville, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital, Howard County General Hospital and UM Capital Region Medical Center.



Dr. Hayward works at Catonsville Primary Care Center in Catonsville, MD with other offices in Elkridge, MD, Laurel, MD and Ellicott City, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.